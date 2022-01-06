Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23: Specs, features, and India price compared

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has been launched as India's fastest charging phone with support for up to 120W charging. It is a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro+ that launched in China last year. The phone starts at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge comes in at Rs 28,999, which is quite close to that of the Vivo V23 5G priced at Rs 29,990 for the same configuration. With that in mind, we decided to compare the two phones to find out which is a better device on paper.

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge and Vivo V23 are equipped with the Dimesity 920 chipset. Both these devices have AMOLED displays, but one on the Xiaomi has a higher refresh at 120Hz. In addition, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge gets a 108-megapixel primary camera, whereas the Vivo V23 sports a 64-megapixel primary camera. Moreover, they are 5G compatible.

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23: Specs and features

Dimensions: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge measures 163.7 x 76.2 x 8.3 mm and weighs 204 grams. Whereas Vivo V23 measures 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.4 and weighs 181 gms.

Display: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Vivo V23 comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Both these smartphones are powered by the Dimensity 920 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.5GHz and coupled with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU.

RAM: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is offered in 6GB and 8GB options. While the Vivo V23 Pro comes in 8GB and 12GB variants.

Internal Storage: Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a single 128GB storage model. On the other hand, Vivo V23 gets 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Rear Camera: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge has a triple rear camera system that consists of a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Similarly, Vivo V23 sports a total of three cameras, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front Camera: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Interestingly, Vivo V23 sports dual front-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Software: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Whereas Vivo V23 runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.



Battery: The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge is equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 120W charging support. On the other side, Vivo V23 gets a 4200mAh battery with 44W charging.



Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge vs Vivo V23: Price

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. While it's 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs. 28,999.



The Vivo V23 is slightly pricier at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. There's another variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage which goes for Rs 34,990.