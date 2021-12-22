Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge with 120W fast charging support to launch in India on January 6

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge will be launched in India within January, the smartphone maker has revealed through social media posts. Xiaomi has revealed that the new phone will be launched on January 6. The smartphone is likely to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro or Redmi Note 11 Pro+, which were launched in China late November, alongside the Redmi Note 11. The latter was launched in India earlier this month as the Redmi Note 11.

The new Xiaomi smartphone will be the company's first phone with support for 120W fast charging in India. The charging tech claims to juice up a phone from 0 to 100 per cent within 15 minutes. Xiaomi had earlier this year introduced the Mi 11 Ultra in the country with 67W fast charging support but the charger was sold separately.

The retail box of Mi 11 Ultra included a 55W fast charger. Sadly, the phone has been discontinued in India. Xiaomi hasn't shared other details of the phone but it is likely to be a mid-premium phone from the company which will compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord and Realme GT series devices.

We should expect to hear more from Xiaomi about this upcoming device in the coming days. As of now, the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge is likely to come in Camo Green and Stealth Black colour options.

The other specifications of the phone are likely to be similar as the Redmi Note 10 Pro+ which was launched in China. This means that the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge can come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and a punch-hole cutout. It can be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, making it the first phone to launch in India with the said processor.

The phone should have a triple rear camera setup consisting a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. You should expect a 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

It may have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.