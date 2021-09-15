Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE with AMOLED displays, triple cameras launched

Xiaomi has launched its latest series of flagship smartphones under its Xiaomi 11T series. The lineup consists of two devices - Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro, both of which come with top-of-the-line specifications for cameras, processors, displays and more. The highlight, however, as is always the case with Xiaomi, is the prices of the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Alongside, the company has also debuted its Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE as the budget offering with premium features. The successor to the Mi 11 Lite, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with a focus on aesthetics and design and features a brand new colour called Snowflake White. The company even launched the new Xiaomi Pad 5 as its latest tablet offering alongside the phones.

The range of products launched by Xiaomi vary across product type and hence it can be a little tough to keep a track of all these at once. To avoid this confusion, here is your complete guide to what Xiaomi launched at its big event today.

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro

The showstoppers of the launch, the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro were launched today as the company's new premium smartphone offerings. The devices are essentially the same, with minor upgrades on the 11T Pro over the vanilla model. Here is a look.

Both the 11T series smartphones come with a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, over 1 billion colours and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The display also supports features like HDR10+, TrueColor, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1000 nits peak brightness. The Pro model also supports Dolby Vision.

For computing, Xiaomi Pro makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, while the Xiaomi 11T comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Ultra. This is the one major difference between the two smartphones. Other than this, both the smartphones are backed by a 5000 mAh battery but only the 11T Pro comes with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge support. The vanilla 11T comes with 67W wired turbocharging.

Optics on both the smartphones are the same, containing a triple-lens camera setup with a 108-megapixel wide-angle primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 5-megapixel telemacro lens. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Both Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Connectivity options on the devices include dual SIM 5G support, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, Multi-functional NFC and an IR blaster.

The Xiaomi 11T will be available in two storage models with 128GB and 256GB storage, both having 8GB RAM. The prices for these will be 499 and 549 Euros respectively.

As for the Xiaomi 11T Pro, three storage variants will include 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, with the prices of these being 649, 699 and 749 Euros respectively. There is also an early bird price of just 599 Euros for those who book it first.

Both the smartphones will be available in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue colour options through official Xiaomi channels.

As part of its additional offers, Xiaomi is offering a two-year warranty and will replace the screen of the devices for free for the first time within the first six months of purchase. Xiaomi also promises to provide three new Android versions and four years of software updates on the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes as Xiaomi's slimmest and lightest 5G smartphone yet. For this, the device measures just 6.81mm in thickness and weighs 158 grams.

The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch 10-bit flat AMOLED display that features HDR 10+, TrueColor and Dolby Vision support. It promises a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and features 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It is backed by a 4250 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support.

The connectivity options remain the same as with the 11T devices. Even the camera module is similar, albeit the primary lens that is a 64-megapixel one on the 11 Lite 5G NE. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel in-display selfie camera.

Other than the Snowflake White colour option, the new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will be available in Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink and Truffle Black. It will start retailing at 369 Euros for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option, while a step-up variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for 399 Euros.