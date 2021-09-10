Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite NE 5G seen in new renders before September 15 launch

A day after Apple introduces its new iPhone lineup, Xiaomi will likely be coming out with its Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite NE 5G smartphones. Renders of the devices have now been shared online, giving us a complete look at the upcoming Xiaomi phones even before their official launch.

This is not the first time that renders of Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and 11 Lite NE 5G have made their way to the internet. However, the new renders show us the smartphones from a new angle, aligning with much of what is already known about them. In addition, they reveal the colour options that we can see on the Xiaomi devices.

The new renders have been shared by Pricebaba, as obtained via tipster Ishan Agarwal. The renders display three colour options for both Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. These colours were first seen in the UK listing of the smartphones and have been named as Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White.

The side angle also shows the carved-in power button on the devices that is likely to come with a fingerprint sensor. There is a punch hole selfie camera at the front and a triple lens camera module with LED flash at the back.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G render (Image: Pricebaba)

The renders also show the colours on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G. As per these, the device will come in same colour choices as the Mi 11 Lite 4G with one additional option. In the image, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G can be seen sporting Vinyl Black, Tuscany Coral, and Jazz Blue colours, same as the Mi 11 Lite 5G. There is also a textured white variant in the mix as a new option.

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will provide three generations of Android OS upgrades and four years of security patches on the 11T and the 11T Pro. As for the hardware, Xiaomi 11T Pro will likely come with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display and be powered by Dimensity 1200 chipset. It might feature 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Optics on the 11T Pro is speculated to include a triple-lens camera with a 108-megapixel primary lens. On the 11T, this might be a 64-megapixel lens instead. Other specifications are likely to be the same.

Alongside, Xiaomi is expected to launch the 5G variant of the Mi 11 Lite or Xiaomi 11 Lite in India this month. To recall, Xiaomi had launched both 4G and 5G variants of the device but only the 4G variant made it to India at the time. It will now launch the variant it as Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE with the same specs as the original 5G model. It has been tipped that the device will be priced under Rs 25,000 and will take on the likes of Realme GT Master Edition.