Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro images leak ahead of September 15 launch, colour variants confirmed

Xiaomi 11T series is tipped to be introduced on September 15 during a global launch event. The smartphone maker is expected to introduce both Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro on the same day. The series will be an upgrade on the Mi 11 smartphones that were launched earlier this week. The images of Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro have now been leaked by 91Mobiles and note leaker Ishan Agarwal. The leaked images confirm the design as well as the colour variants of both these smartphones.

The Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro look identical in images. It is a strategy that Xiaomi has followed so far in 2021. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max both had a similar design with change in their hardware. A similar approach was seen on the Mi 11 series smartphones. Both Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro will also come in same colour options.

Both the smartphones are tipped to launch in three colour variants. These include Meteorite Gray, Celestial Blue, and Moonlight White colours. All three colour variants of the phone have now appeared online.

The leaked images also show the rear panel looks very clean with Xiaomi branding at the bottom left while the rectangular camera module is present on the top left. It can be seen housing a three camera sensors, two of which have a ring around them and are bigger than the third one in size. There is also an LED flash next to the camera module with '108MP AI Camera' branding.

Interestingly, both the smartphones are confirmed to have the same camera branding which means that both phones will come with a 108-megapixel main camera. The volume button and the power key are on the right side.

The Mi 11T Pro is tipped to come with an 120Hz OLED panel, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and 120W charging. Meanwhile, the Mi 11T is likely have a an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek processor, and a triple rear camera setup. Both the phones should be launched in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option.