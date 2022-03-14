Xiaomi 11T Pro is selling at Rs 33,999 and it's too good a deal to miss

Xiaomi is hosting the Xiaomi Super Sale on its official website Mi.com during which several of its phones, TVs and other products are available with discounts and offers. One that caught our eye and is too good a deal to miss is nearly Rs 6,000 off on the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The affordable flagship from Xiaomi was introduced only last month with top of the line specs and competes with Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 9RT, Asus 8Z and others.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was introduced at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and Rs 43,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The base variant was already under-cutting the competition. Now, during the Xiaomi Super Sale it can be bought for as low as Rs 33,999 - a Rs 6,000 discount on the base model.

The offer is a combination of bank discount being extended by Xiaomi and Mi Reward coupon. The customers can get Rs 5,000 instant discount if they buy the phone using a HDFC Bank credit card or through EMI transactions. Then, there is an additional discount of Rs 1,000 using Reward with Mi coupon. This brings down the effective price to Rs 33,999.

Why is it a good deal?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was already a sweet deal at Rs 39,999. The price cut only makes it better. The phone offers the best value in its segment with a good display, powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC, loud speakers, consistent cameras and blazing fast charging tech.

The Xiaomi phone has a major advantage over other devices in this segment because of its fast charging tech. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W charging, which charges the phone from 0 to 100 per cent in about 18 to 20 minutes. Now, we are still not sure if this is a necessity, but, it's definitely a good feature to have.

Performance-wise, you get the best possible hardware. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a 6.67-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate support. Xiaomi has used a 10-bit panel here which supports Dolby Vision and is HDR 10+ certified. The phone comes with 1000 nits peak brightness. The phone also offers Widevine L1 certification to stream content in Full HD. The display is great for watching content.

The phone features a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera too. The rear camera system is reliable and gives you decent images, even with the lack of OIS. The phone also looks and feels premium. It's not as compact as the Asus 8Z but, there are small costs you have to pay for everything else.