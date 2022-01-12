Xiaomi 11T Pro launch next week: Specs, features, expected India price, and all that we know so far

Soon after the launch of Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India, the company is gearing up for the launch of Xiaomi 11T Pro. The device will make its way on January 19 in the country. It made its debut in Europe last year alongside the standard Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. Xiaomi has begun teasing key details of this high-end smartphone. Along with that, Amazon has put up a dedicated microsite for the launch. The page reveals a few key details and promises to reveal others as we advance closer to the launch date.

The phone is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. Like the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, this device supports 120W fast charging. It has a 120Hz AMOLED panel rated A+ by Displaymate. Other than that, Xiaomi 11T Pro has a 108-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies. A 5000mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

While that was a brief introduction of the Xiaomi 11T Pro, we have more details to share with you, so let's get started.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specs and features

-- The Xiaomi 11T Pro is set to launch in India on January 19. Ahead of the launch next week, Amazon has put up a dedicated page. The page details a few key specs with others to be detailed in the coming days.

-- The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a high-end device packed with top of the line specs. It was launched earlier in Europe. Thus the complete details are already known. The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a square camera module with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, it has a flat display with minimal bezels and a centred punch-hole display.

-- The power button and volume rocker are placed to the right. At the bottom, there lies a USB Type-C port, a SIM tray and a speaker grille. While at the top there's a secondary speaker and an IR blaster. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner on Xiaomi 11T Pro.

-- The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with top-of-the-line hardware. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone is offered in three configurations- the base model gets 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the variant midway has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the top-end model is offered with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

-- The device features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a 10-bit display rate of A+ by display mate. The display also brings support for Dolby vision.

-- The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a triple rear camera system including a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele macro sensor. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

-- The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support. The same fast charging tech is present on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge launched recently. Xiaomi claims that the device can be fully charged in about 17 mins through this tech.

-- Apart from this, Xiaomi 11T Pro will get Harman Kardon speakers and 5G support. The device is likely to run Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi 11T Pro India price (expected)

The official pricing of the Xiaomi 11T Pro will be revealed on January 19. However, we do know the European prices.

In Europe, Xiaomi 11T Pro is sold in three configurations. Its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at EUR 649 (Rs 56,400 roughly). The variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage goes for EUR 699 (roughly Rs 60,700). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs EUR 749 (roughly Rs 65,000).