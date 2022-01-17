Xiaomi 11T Pro launch this week, here is how much it can cost

Xiaomi 11T Pro is launching in India later this week. The smartphone was introduced in other markets last week and will be unveiled in the country on Wednesday. Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch for January 19 and has been promoting the phone through its social media accounts since then. Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in the country but, Xiaomi 11T Pro will be its first flagship phone for 2022.

It's no co-incidence that Xiaomi 11T Pro is launching in India less than a week after OnePlus 9RT arrived in the country. The Xiaomi smartphone aims to compete with the OnePlus device, among other phones. It is likely to be positioned in the price category as well. But, before we talk about the price, here is a look at everything Xiaomi 11T Pro may offer.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to be launched in three colour variants - Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. The smartphone has already confirmed them through its social media posts. It seems like the phone will have a glass rear panel with a textured finish. The power button and the volume up and down buttons are on the right side of the device.

The phone should feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, support for Dolby Vision, and MEMC. The device's display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Xiaomi 11T Pro runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. Reports suggest that the phone will get MIUI 13 soon after the launch.

Xiaomi 11T Prow will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard memory. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 120W fast charging

Then, comes the camera. Xiaomi has equipped the device with a 108-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. At the front, the device has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

How much will Xiaomi 11T Pro cost?

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi 11T Pro will compete with the recently launched OnePlus 9RT. There are reports suggesting that the Xiaomi phone will cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. Honestly, we will be surprised if the phone is priced more than Rs 50,000.

It makes sense as the OnePlus 9RT price starts at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. In fact, Xiaomi has always priced its phone's quite aggressively and it won't be a surprise if the Xiaomi 11T Pro starts at Rs 40,000.

Last year, the company launched the Mi 11X Pro around the same price point. Let us know how much you think the phone should cost in the comments box.