Xiaomi 11T Pro launch this week: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

-The Xiaomi 11T Pro is set to launch in India on January 19. It will take on the OnePlus 9RT launched in the country recently. If you remember, Xiaomi 11T Pro has launched earlier in Europe. While its official pricing will be revealed on the date of launch, a leak suggests that Xiaomi 11T Pro could be priced around Rs 40,000.

Amazon's dedicated page for the launch confirms a bunch of details. As per which, Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The device has a 120Hz AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. It has 120W fast charging support similar to that on the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

There's more that we know about the Xiaomi 11T Pro, so keep reading to find out all the details.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Specs and features

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is arriving in a couple of days. It will be sold via Amazon. Amazon has created a dedicated page for the launch of Xiaomi 12 Pro. Besides this, Xiaomi is teasing the key details on its social media handles.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to launch in three colour options - Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. It will follow the same design as Xiaomi 11T Pro launched earlier. The device has a rectangular camera module on the rear with triple rear cameras and an LED flash. While at the front, there's a centered punch-hole camera for selfies.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.84GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. The device is expected to come in three configurations, the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the variant mid-way with 8GB RAM and 256GB and the top-model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit display with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. The display is also rated as A+ by DispalyMate. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera system consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele macro sensor. While at the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support. This is likely the same charging tech used on Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge and Xiaomi 12 Pro. With this super-fast charging, Xiaomi 11T Pro can be completely charged in about 17 minutes, Xiaomi claims.

In a fresh report, it has been revealed Xiaomi 11T Pro will ship with Xiaomi 11T Pro out of the box. The report adds that Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the first device to receive the MIUI 13 update. Also, it will get 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

Other than that, Xiaomi 11T Pro will get Harman Kardon powered stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch and expected India price

Xiaomi is yet to reveal the pricing of Xiaomi 11T Pro. However, we do know the European prices.

In Europe, Xiaomi 11T Pro is sold in three configurations. Its base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at EUR 649 (Rs 56,400 roughly). The variant midway with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage goes for EUR 699 (roughly Rs 60,700). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at Rs EUR 749 (roughly Rs 65,000).

A report also claims that the device will price around Rs 40000 as a direct competitor to the newly launched OnePlus 9RT.