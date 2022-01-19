Xiaomi 11T Pro launch today: Price, features, livestream, and everything else

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be launched in India later today. It will be the first premium smartphone from Xiaomi this year. The phone was initially launched in China last September and has taken a while to come to India. It will compete with the recently introduced OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone will be launched during an online event only.

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be company's second smartphone to support 120W fast charging in the country. Just like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro is also claimed to charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 17 minutes. Xiaomi is also expected to ship the phone with the compatible charger inside the box. Here is a look at the Xiaomi 11T Pro price, features and other things ahead of the launch.

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch: Livestream

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch will start at 12 noon IST. The livestream of the launch event will be available on Xiaomi's YouTube channel and social media handles. You will get all the information about the phone on India Today Tech after th launch. So, stay tuned!

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Price in India (expected)

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be announced during the launch event but, we know that it is likely to cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. This applies to all three variants of the phone - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Features and specifications

Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. The phone will have a 10-bit panel with 1000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support.

The phone will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It should run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 but, is likely to get MIUI 13 update soon. The phone will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 11T Pro will have a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. On the front, the phone will have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with dual stereo speakers tuned by Harmon/Kardon. It has NFC, an X-axis linear vibration motor and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.