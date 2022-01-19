Xiaomi 11T Pro launch today; to support 120W fast charging

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be launched in India later today. The phone was launched in China last September and is the first premium smartphone from Xiaomi this year.

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be the company’s second smartphone to support 120W fast charging in the country and claims to charge from 0 to 100 per cent in just 17 minutes.

It will compete with the recently introduced OnePlus 9RT and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Here is a look at the Xiaomi 11T Pro price and features ahead of the launch:

Xiaomi 11T Pro launch will start at 12 noon IST. The livestream of the launch event will be available on Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and social media handles.

Xiaomi 11T Pro will be announced during the launch event but it is likely to cost between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000. There will be three variants of the phone - 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi 11T Pro is expected to feature a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. The phone will have a 10-bit panel with 1000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision support.

The phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is to get MIUI 13 update soon. The phone will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi 11T Pro will have a 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. On the front, the phone will have a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.



