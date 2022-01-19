Xiaomi 11T Pro launched: Key specs, features, and price in India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has made its debut in the country. Xiaomi is advertising this device as "Hyperphone". It is a high-end affordable device priced at Rs 39,999. The smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is the same chipset that powered most of the 2021 Android flagships. The smartphone will be taking on the likes of OnePlus 9RT, iQOO 7, Legend, Vivo V23 Pro and others.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is Dolby vision certified and protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone has a triple rear setup consisting of a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele macro sensor. While at the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Moreover, it gets a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Here are the complete details of the Xiaomi 11T Pro along with the price.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Xiaomi 11T Pro measures 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm and weighs 204 grams..

Display: The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1000 nits and a touch sampling rate of up to 480Hz. The display supports Dolby vision and is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: The Xiaomi 11T is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.84 GHz and coupled with Adreno 660 GPU. It has 3GB virtual RAM for better multitasking on this device.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

RAM: The Xioami 11T Pro is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: The device comes with 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, a 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120 degree FOV and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. The rear cameras can shoot videos up to 8K at 30 FPS.

Front camera: At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

Battery: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support. This is the same charging tech used by Xioami on the 11i Hypercharge and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The device can be charged in about 17 mins via the bundled charger, Xiaomi claims.

Software: The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Connectivity and security: It has connectivity options like 5G, Bluetooth, GPS and USB-Type C and .There's a side mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication on this device.

Xiaomi 11T Pro price in India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is made available in three configurations. It's base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The variant mid-way with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes for Rs 41,999. While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at 43,999.