Xiaomi 11T Pro to launch in India on January 19, likely to come with top specs

The Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphone is all set to launch in India on January 19. The company has confirmed the launch of the device via its official Twitter handle. To recall, the Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched globally in September 2021, alongside the standard Xiaomi 11T. But, it seems that the brand is only planning to launch the Pro version in the Indian market as the teaser mentions 11T Pro and not the standard model.

The upcoming device will likely come with a superior list of specifications, including 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging, support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup and more. Here's a look at the specifications and features of the Xiaomi M11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11T Pro specifications

In Europe, the Xiaomi 11T Pro ships with a 6.67-inch 10bit AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for the company's AdaptiveSync tech, which Xiaomi claims can dynamically adjust the refresh rate depending on the on-screen content. It has a flat display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is backed by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It was launched in the global market with Android 11 out of the box. But, Xiaomi is expected to offer the 11T Pro with the latest Android 12 OS in India.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a telemacro shooter. It has the ability to shoot up to 8K video recording. The device has support for HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It has dual stereo speakers that are tuned by Harman Kardon.

Xiaomi has also provided an Audio Zoom feature, which the company says helps capture audio from a distance. One of the selling points of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging support. The brand claims that it takes only 17 minutes to charge a 5,000mAh battery from zero to 100 per cent. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: Expected price

The Xiaomi 11T Pro was launched in Europe for EUR 649, which is around Rs 56,400 in India. This price is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price goes up to EUR 749 (approximately Rs 65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.