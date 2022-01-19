Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo V23 Pro: Specs, features, and price in India compared

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has arrived in India. It is a high-end device packed with impressive hardware. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is offered with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. There's a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on Xiaomi 11T Pro. As for cameras, it has a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 16-megapixel lens for selfies. Xiaomi 11T Pro is made available at a starting price of Rs 39,999.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be competing with a bunch of devices in the segment, including the Vivo V23 Pro launched recently. The Vivo V23 Pro is equipped with a Dimensity 12000 chipset. While the chipset isn't as powerful as the Snapdragon 888, Vivo has added a few features to make it an interesting offering. For instance, Vivo V23 Pro gets dual front-facing cameras, including a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Other than that, it has 108-megapixel triple rear cameras and a 43000mAh battery.

The Vivo V23 Pro starts at Rs 38,900 which is quite close to the pricing of the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Hence, we decided to compare the two to find out which is a better device on paper.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo V23 Pro: Key specs and features

Dimensions and weight: The Xiaomi 11T Pro measures 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm and weighs 204 grams, whereas Vivo 23 Pro measures 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm and weighs 171 grams.

Display: The Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Vivo 23 Pro gets a slightly smaller 6.5-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Processor: The Xiaomi 11T Pro has a Snapdragon 888 chipset while the Vivo V23 Pro gets a less powerful Dimensity 1200 chipset.

RAM: The Xiaomi 11T Pro and Vivo V23 Pro are offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: The two devices have 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup including a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor.

On the contrary, Vivo V23 Pro has a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Front camera: While Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Vivo V23 Pro gets dual front-facing cameras including a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Battery: The Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 120W charging support. Whereas, Vivo V23 Pro comes with a 4300mAh battery with 44W charging

Software: The Xiaomi 11T Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. On the other hand, Vivo V23 Pro runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Xiaomi 11T Pro vs Vivo V23 Pro: Price in India compared

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is made available in three configurations. Its base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999. The variant mid-way with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes for Rs 41,999. While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at 43,999.

In comparison, Vivo V23 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 38,990. While its top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant goes for Rs. 43,990.