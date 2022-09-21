Xiaomi 11T Pro with 108MP camera, 120W charging to get big discount during upcoming Amazon, Mi sales

Xiaomi's Snapdragon 888-powered Xiaomi 11T Pro's top model will get a big discount during its upcoming Diwali with Mi sale. The phone's base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will effectively sell for Rs 28,999, down from the MRP of Rs 39,999. Xiaomi says that the effective price includes bank offers by ICICI, Kotak, BoB, IndusInd, and SBI. It is unclear whether the effective price also includes deals like exchange offers.

The same price will be applicable on Amazon during its Great India Festival sale, which coincides with Diwali with Mi on September 23. Readers must note that prices during these sale events fluctuate. Oftentimes, premium phones, like the Xiaomi 11T Pro, also go out of stock on the first or second day of the sale. In that case, users can set an alert and save card details on the platform for quick checkout.

It is likely that the Xiaomi 11T Pro's other two variants - 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants will also get an off. Currently, the two phones carry a price tag of Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. The base 6GB model is already available with a price cut of Rs 34,999.

At Rs 28,999 - the Xiaomi 11T Pro will fare against a lot of notable devices. However, the Xiaomi 11T Pro remains a great choice if your priority is gaming. It can handle daily tasks with support for fast charging. The camera system is also reliable.

In our review, we found that the Xiaomi 11T Pro offered a good display performance, powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC, loudspeakers, consistent cameras, and blazing fast charging tech.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone supports 120W fast charging that can juice up the battery in almost 20 minutes. On the back, the phone features a 108-megapixel triple camera setup.