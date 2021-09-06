Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W HyperCharge support teased ahead of September 15 launch

Xiaomi is set to host a global launch event on September 15 and while the smartphone maker is yet to announce the products that will launch on the mentioned date, there are reports suggesting that the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro will be unveiled during the event. Now, the company has put out a promo video which teases the Mi 11T Pro with 120W HyperCharge, somewhat confirming that the device will be introduced on the tipped date.

Both the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro smartphones are expected to have major improvements over the Mi 11 series smartphones that were launched earlier this year. Both the devices are tipped to feature an OLED panel that supports FHD+ resolution and a 120W refresh rate. They might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which has been the go-to option for most mid-premium devices this year.

However, there are some other reports too claiming that the Pro model of the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It is believable given that both Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra were powered by the same chipset and switching to Dimensity 1200 processor will be a downgrade.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel main camera while the Xiaomi 11T is believed to feature a 64-megapixel triple camera unit. Both smartphones are rumoured to arrive in two configurations - 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Both the new Xiaomi smartphones are likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. Both handsets are rumoured to sport an identical design. They are likely to be available in three colours - Celestial Blue, Meteorite Gray, and Moonlight White.

While Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything about the September 15 launch event, there are some reports that have suggested that the company will also unveil the Mi Pad 5 series alongside the Xiaomi 11T line-up. The Mi Pad 5 series was launched in China last month, and it won't be a surprise if Xiaomi brings the product to global markets as well.