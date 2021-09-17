Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro launched: Key specifications, features, and price

Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro and Xiaomi 11T Lite NE 5G. Out of which, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro are the two flagship offerings. These smartphones feature a rectangular camera module on the rear, whereas on the front, these get a centred punch-hole display.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. While the 11T Pro ships with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, the standard 11T gets a Dimensity 1200 chipset. Both these smartphones come with triple rear camera setups, including a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel tele-macro sensor. There's a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. A 5000mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro: Key specifications and features

-- The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 1200 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset clocked at 3GHz. This is further paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256 of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, Xiaomi 11T features triple rear cameras consisting of a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 5-megapixel telemacro sensor. Whereas on the front, it gets a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

--Xiaomi 11T ships with a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the supplied charger can top this smartphone in 36 minutes. The device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top. Connectivity options on this device include 5G, LTE. WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Infrared blaster.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

--On the other hand, Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 6.67 inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. This display is HDR 10+ certified and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits. Also, the display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

--Like the standard model, Xiaomi 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. This is an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.84GHz and paired with Adreno 660 GPU. Further, this device ships with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, Xiaomi 11T Pro features a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and another 5-megapixel telomacro lens. While on the front, it has a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies. The camera is capable of recording 8K 30fps footage in HDR. In addition, Xiaomi 11T Pro gets an additional Audio zoom feature for recording audio from a distance.

--Apart from this, Xiaomi 11T Pro gets Harman Kardon tuned dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. There's also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. The smartphone features a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Finally, the device runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro price

The Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are the two new flagship offerings from the brand. The base variant of Xiaomi 11T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for EUR 499 (Rs 43,300 roughly). While the other one with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage goes for EUR 549 (Rs. 47,700 roughly).

On the other hand, the base variant of Xiaomi 11T Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for EUR 649 (Rs. 56,400 roughly). Whereas the other two models with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage are priced at EUR 699 (Rs. 60,700 roughly) and Rs EUR 749 ( Rs.65,000 roughly).