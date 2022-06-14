Xiaomi 11X Pro is available in India for less than Rs 30,000, should you buy it?

The Xiaomi 11X Pro has received a massive discount on e-commerce websites and one can get it for less than Rs 30,000 in India. The device has a powerful Snapdragon chipset under the hood, fast charging support, a big AMOLED display with HDR 10+ certification, and more. There are some bank and exchange offers as well, which will bring down the price by a big margin. Here's everything you need to know about this deal.

Xiaomi 11X Pro gets a massive discount on Amazon and Flipkart

The Xiaomi 11X Pro is listed on Amazon with a starting price of Rs 29,999, whereas the same smartphone is selling on Flipkart for Rs 21,999. This is a premium device that was originally launched in India for Rs 39,990. This basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 17,991 on Flipkart and Rs 2,991 on Amazon.

There is also up to Rs 1,000 off on SBI bank credit cards and on EMI transactions. This offer is only available on Amazon. The e-commerce giant is also giving up to Rs 13,800 discount on the exchange of your old phone. Even if you don't avail bank and exchange offers, you are still getting the device at a pretty low price. Having said that, is Xiaomi 11X Pro worth your hard-earned money? Keep reading to find out.

Xiaomi 11X Pro: Is this the best 5G phone under Rs 30,000?

The Xiaomi 11X Pro was launched back in April and it is still a good smartphone. It features last year's flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also powering expensive phones like the OnePlus 9RT. This is a capable chip that can offer you a smooth gaming and general experience (without much of a lag depending on graphics settings).

It even offers a high-end E4 AMOLED panel that has support for 120Hz refresh rate. There is also support for HDR 10+, which means that users will be able to enjoy high-quality HDR content on Netflix and other services. The panel has 1,300nits of peak brightness, so it has good enough sunlight legibility. The Xiaomi 11X Pro sports a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. What else? This one also has dual speakers that Dolby Atmos certified.

The device features a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, which is capable of offering good enough shots in ideal lighting conditions. All-in-all, you are getting a great deal at a fraction of cost. But, do keep in mind that you get some amount of bloatware too.