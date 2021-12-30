Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro done, so where is Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The Xiaomi 12 series got launched a couple of days ago. The lineup bought a total of three devices - Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, the two high-end offerings and Xiaomi 12X, an affordable high-end device. However, there was no mention of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which we had been hearing rumours about. This device was hinted to take over the Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi's most premium offering for the year 2021. But the Xiaomi 12 Ultra didn't appear in the launch event. So it is to be seen when Xioami updates its most premium flagship.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched later in March this year. Thus it's possible that Xiaomi may follow the same launch timeline for the year 2022 as well. However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, so nothing is certain at this point in time.

Previous leaks have suggested multiple launch timelines for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. While some say that the launch could take place in the first quarter, others hint towards a launch later in June. We don't know if Xiaomi plans to bring its next flagship to India. Especially considering that the company was not able to meet the Mi 11 Ultra expectations in the country.

In case you're unaware, the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is not available in the country anymore. After launching in April this year, the device went on sale in the country starting July 7. At that time, it was only available in limited quantities before going completely out of stock. India Today Tech was the first to confirm the unavailability of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. In the same report, we learnt that Xiaomi has plans to launch a flagship device in 2022. But it's not certain if that device is the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Although there's no confirmation on the launch yet, a bunch of leaks have revealed the design and a few key details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Renders reveal that Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature an unorthodox rear panel like the current-gen Mi 11 Ultra. However, there won't be any secondary display this time. The case further corroborated the design renders that appeared online. Hence, there could be something to claim there.

In the renders, Xiaomi 12 Ultra was seen with a massive circular rear camera module. A big sensor is placed at the centre of this module, with other sensors surrounding the primary sensors. There's also a Leica branding at the side of the camera module. While at the front, it has a centred punch display and minimal bezels.

The camera island has a host of cameras with a big primary sensor at the centre. At the top, there could be a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor or a shorter telephoto with a 2x-3x range. While at the bottom appears a telephoto lens. There's another sensor placed to the left, which could be an ultra-wide camera. The rest of the cutouts are expected to be for the LED flash, the light sensor and the PDAF.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is going to be the brand's flagship offering for 2022. So it's easy to assume that it will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset like the other two Xiaomi 12 series devices. In addition, it is likely to be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. Besides this, we may see 120W fast charging on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.