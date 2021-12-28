Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro launch today: What all to expect and how to watch the event live

The wait for the Xiaomi 12 series is about to get over with the launch taking place later today. Xiaomi's flagship lineup will be unveiled at a virtual event scheduled for 7:30 PM CST (5:30 IST). Rumors suggested the Xiaomi 12 series consists of a total of four devices including - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. However, only Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are expected to make their way at the event. Along with these two devices, the brand will also launch the Xiaomi Watch S1.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have been seen in renders and live pictures hinting towards a design overhaul. As far as the hardware is concerned, the two devices will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. They will sport 120Hz AMOLED panels but the display size and resolution will be higher on the Pro model. Camera systems may also be different on the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

There's more that we know about the two devices, so keep reading to find out everything that's expected from the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro launch: Livestream

The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are set to launch later today at 7:30 PM in China (5:30 IST). As the event is completely virtual, you can watch the livestream on Xiaomi's China website and on Weibo.

Xiaomi 12

The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is likely to have a peak brightness of 1200 nits and a pixel density of 419 ppi. Xiaomi may add a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus on this display. The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is expected to be offered in multiple configurations with the top model getting upto 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 12 will sport a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It may get a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies on front.

Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Leaks suggest that the device may offer 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro is tipped to feature a bigger 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display. This panel may have a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels and a touch sampling rate of 480Hz. Like the standard Xiaomi, the Pro model will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is likely to come with upto 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 main lens , a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide lens with a 115-degree field of view.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro may get a 4600mAh battery with support for 120W wired, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.