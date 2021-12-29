Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro launched, but when will they come to India? Some possibilities

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are out after months of hype. Xiaomi launched the new premium phones in its home market in China with all the promised specs - Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, and the latest MIUI 13 based on Android 12. With this, the phones will set the trend for flagship Android smartphones in 2022.

That, however, will largely depend on the global debut of the phones. For now, the sale of the new Xiaomi phones will be limited to China, but just like last year, we expect them to sell in the international markets too. When, and at what price, are questions we will ponder upon here.

First, some context on the phones. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro have been long-awaited by smartphone enthusiasts, rightly so, as these will mark the first premium smartphone launch for the year to come (never mind the date here). As a result, the phones come with all the top technologies we see in the smartphone industry today. This includes Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz, 6.28 inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor and more. You can check out the complete specifications of both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro here.

Other than the specifications, we also know the retail price of the phones now. So, based on the China prices and our experience of the Mi 11 series launched last year, we can make some guesses about the Indian prices of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro as and when they come to India.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro expected India price

Xiaomi 12 has been launched in China for CNY 3699 (about Rs 43,000) for the starting variant. This is a slightly lower price point than the cost of the base variant of Mi 11, which was CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,000). Regardless, if the phone makes its way to India, it will certainly not be in this price bracket.

Expect the Xiaomi 12 to cost anywhere between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This may go up to Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 price range for the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Similarly, Xiaomi 12 Pro costing CNY 4999 (about Rs 58,600) for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option can cost just over Rs 72,000 in India upon launch. This will likely put it in direct competition with Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series as well as the OnePlus 10 series. The top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage can reach up to Rs 80,000 in price.

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro expected India launch date

Note that there is a chance that Xiaomi does not introduce the phones in India like last year's iteration and only brings the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 Ultra to the country. Though that should not be the case as the country is Xiaomi's one of the largest markets, and last year was a disaster for manufacturing processes, from which many OEMs have bounced back.

With that being said, we can expect the phones to mark their India debut around March. That is also the time when OnePlus is touted to conduct the global launch of its OnePlus 10 series. Though the timeline is slightly off the global debut of the Mi 11 series, a sale date of March in India has historically been favoured by Xiaomi for its important devices.

So, Xiaomi fans in India are looking to get their hands on the new Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro, there might still be a three-month wait for that. Still, it is much more optimistic than "never", right?