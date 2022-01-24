Xiaomi 12 global variant may run Android 12 out of the box at launch

Xiaomi 12 was launched in December last year, and the company's latest flagship smartphone is expected to debut in global markets soon. Ahead of the launch of the smartphone outside China, Xiaomi 12 was spotted on Geekbench running on Android 12.

According to the Geekbench listing it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. Xiaomi 12 will use the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 interface, just like in China.

The Xiaomi 12 smartphone has a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display and a high refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It also has Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a metal structure. The global version of Xiaomi 12 recorded a score of 711 points in single-core and 2834 points in the multi-core on Geekbench 5.4.4 for Android.

It will be equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide unit, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone also comes with a 32 megapixel selfie camera and a large 4,500 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

The more powerful Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, 50-megapixel triple cameras on the back, and 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi is also reportedly working on an Ultra variant of the 12-series with an improved quad-rear camera setup with a large primary sensor and a high optical zoom.

The global launch of the new high end series from Xiaomi is expected to be sometime in February or March, with the Indian launch following soon after.

In related news, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its second generation foldable smartphone the MIX Fold 2. The foldable smartphone will feature an 8-inch LTPO display offering a screen resolution of 2.5K.

The device will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which will power most of the premium phones getting launched this year.