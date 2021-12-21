Xiaomi 12 launch set for December 28: What to expect

Xiaomi has finally confirmed the launch date for its Xiaomi 12 series of smartphones. Having been a part of speculations since long, the Xiaomi 12 phones will mark their debut on December 28, same day as the Mi 11 series was first presented to the world last year. A total of four phones are expected to launch under the series.

A new poster by Xiaomi, shared on its Weibo account, confirms the launch date for the Xiaomi 12 series. We had earlier shared the very same launch date for the phones. Though it should be noted that the new Xiaomi flagship smartphones will launch in China for now. Reports to date have hinted at four devices under the banner - Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the top-of-the-line Xiaomi 12 Ultra, though it is not officially confirmed as of now.

As for what the devices will have on offer, numerous reports in the past have hinted at their possible specifications. Though only a few have actually been confirmed by the company right now. From these, we know that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will feature the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In addition to these, Xiaomi is also expected to debut a more affordable model in the series in the form of Xiaomi 12X. The smartphone will understandably come with a tadbit of compromises on the firepower, as it has been hinted to come with a Snapdragon 870 processor, same as the one seen on its predecessor - the Mi 11X.

Most of the rumours, however, are focused on the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro. As per these, both the phones will likely come with a curved display with a Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. They are anticipated to carry a triple-lens camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

The vanilla model was even spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website recently, revealing some other specifications we now expect to see on it. These include a 5,000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support. In addition, it will come with USB Type-C support for charging as well as wireless charging support.

While the battery may remain the same on the Pro model, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is likely to feature an enhanced 120W fast charging support. Other than this, the phone will likely come with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS3.1 storage. All the phones are likely to run Android 12 based MIUI out-of-the-box.

More information is expected to surface in the buildup to the launch next week. So stay tuned to this space to keep on top of these updates.