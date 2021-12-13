Xiaomi 12 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

The leaks around the Xiaomi 12 series have begun to come up at a faster pace. Although the launch date is unknown, Xiaomi confirmed that the 12 series is coming soon with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. As per the previous leaks, Xiaomi will launch this device by the end of this year. We have also heard about a December 28 launch date, but there's no confirmation on the same yet.

In one of the most recent leaks, case renders of Xiaomi 12 Pro have been revealed. The renders showcase the Xiaomi 12 Pro with a rectangular camera module. Along with that, cases of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Ultra also surfaced online. While the cases of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro appear to be similar, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is seen with a distinct circular camera module. There's no secondary display on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's case, so it's possible that Xiaomi will skip it this time.

There's more that we know about the Xiaomi 12 series, so keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Xiaomi 12: Specs and features

The Xiaomi 12 series is in the works and is confirmed to launch soon. While Xiaomi hasn't detailed the exact launch date, it said that the lineup would arrive later in December. There are reports that Xiaomi will launch three smartphones under the Xiaomi 12 moniker, i.e., Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The case renders of all these devices have been revealed in a couple of recent leaks. The latest leak reveals the design of the alleged Xiaomi 12 Pro. In the renders, Xiaomi 12 Pro appears with a rectangular camera module. The module holds a big cutout primary and four other cutouts for additional camera sensors and an LED flash. While on the front, it appears to have a curved display with minimal bezels.

In another recent leak, cases of all the three rumoured devices were showcased. While the cases of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro appeared to be almost identical, the case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is quite different. Unlike the other two cases, Xiaomi 12 Ultra has a circular camera module with a big circular camera cutout at the centre. This sensor appears to be surrounded by a total of seven cutouts. Out of which, four seem to be for the camera sensors, whereas the rest of them are likely for the LED flash.

Xiaomi 12 series case renders

The case of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra does not have a cutout for the secondary display, which is the defining feature of the Mi 11 Ultra (Xiaomi's flagship offering for 2021).

Xiaomi 12 series is confirmed to be powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is Qualcomm's first chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process. Qualcomm claims up to 20 per cent faster CPU performance and 30 per cent increased efficiency than the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The chipset relies on a three cluster design, in which the main core is clocked at 3.0 GHz. Among the other seven cores, three performance cores run at 2.5 GHz and the remaining efficiency cores are clocked at 1.8GHz.

A few other specifications have also appeared online. As per which Xiaomi 12 will sport a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor which may be accompanied by a 48-megapixel camera in a triple camera setup.



A device alleged to be the vanilla Xiaomi 12 was spotted in the 3C certification. The certification suggests that it will get 67W charging. That said, previous leaks had pointed towards 100W charging. So it's possible that feature will be exclusive to the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Other than that, we can expect to see 120Hz OLED panels on the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 launch date

Xiaomi, in a recent tweet, said that the Xiaomi 12 series is in the works and will launch soon. While the company didn't reveal the launch date, leaks suggest that the launch will take place late in December.

Xiaomi 12 price (expected)

At present, there's no word about the pricing of the Xiaomi 12 series. But, looking at previous price trends of Xiaomi's flagship phones, we expect to see a price bump. Xiaomi's current flagship Mi 11 Ultra was launched earlier this year in India at 69,999. So it's possible that the Xiaomi 12 Pro will be priced at around Rs 75,000. The standard Xiaomi 12 with a price rise could be available at around Rs 60,000.