Xiaomi 12 launched: Key specifications, features, price and everything you need to know

Xiaomi just unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 12 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 12 starts at CNY 3699 (roughly Rs.43,300). The phone is equipped with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Xiaomi offers this device in multiple configurations, with the top model getting up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Xiaomi 12 is equipped with triple rear cameras consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies.

The Xiaomi 12 comes with a 6.27-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, there is a surge P1 chipset, especially for power management. The Xiaomi 12 features a 4500mAh battery with 67W charging support. Here are the complete details of the Xiaomi 12, along with the price.

Xiaomi 12: Key specifications and features

Display: The device features a 6.27-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1100 nits and a pixel density of 419 PPI. Besides this, it is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: The Xiaomi 12 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz.

RAM: The Xiaomi 12 is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM models.

Storage: The device comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 12 sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 32-megapixel telephoto lens.

Front camera: There's a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.

Battery: The Xiaomi 12 gets a 4500mAh battery with 67W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Software: The device is the first to run MIUI 13 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: It supports 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Type-C port and NFC. There's no headphone jack on this device.

Xiaomi 12 price

The Xiaomi 12 comes in a base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which starts at CNY 3699 (roughly Rs.43,300), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option come at CNY 3999 (roughly Rs. 46,800), while the top-end model 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 4399 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

At this point, there's no word on the India launch, but we should hear more on availability soon from Xiaomi.