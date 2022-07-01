scorecardresearch
News
TECHNOLOGY
Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications, price leaked ahead of official launch

Feedback

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications, price leaked ahead of official launch

Xiaomi's official Instagram post suggests that the pre-orders can be placed till July 8 through the official Mi Store in Azerbaijan.

Story highlights
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will feature a Snapdragon 778G SoC.
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G packs a 4300 mAh battery.
  • Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G weighs 173 grams and is 7.29mm thick

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications and pricing details have leaked. The company has started taking pre-orders for its new thin and lightweight premium smartphone ahead of the launch. Xiaomi's official Instagram post suggests that the pre-orders can be placed till July 8 through the official Mi Store in Azerbaijan.

While the store does not reveal any other details, a report by Redaksiya revealed the device's design, specifications and price ahead of its launch. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will sport a flat frame design. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The LED flash is also placed inside the rectangular camera module.

At the front, the phone has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. It also has fairly thin bezels around the display.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G has a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The report also lists the key Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications. The device will measure 7.29mm and weigh 173 grams. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There will be a 4300 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. The device will have a stereo speaker setup with spatial sound technology.

At the front, the phone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The device will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G's display will come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification.

The phone will feature a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will also feature a 32MP front camera. It will boot Android 12 out of the box. As expected, the Xiaomi smartphone will have a layer of MIUI 13 on top.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is priced at 999 Azerbaijani Manat (roughly Rs 46,400). The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G India price is expected to be a lot lower.

BT TV