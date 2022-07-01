Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications, price leaked ahead of official launch

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications and pricing details have leaked. The company has started taking pre-orders for its new thin and lightweight premium smartphone ahead of the launch. Xiaomi's official Instagram post suggests that the pre-orders can be placed till July 8 through the official Mi Store in Azerbaijan.

While the store does not reveal any other details, a report by Redaksiya revealed the device's design, specifications and price ahead of its launch. The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G will sport a flat frame design. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. The LED flash is also placed inside the rectangular camera module.

At the front, the phone has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the front camera. It also has fairly thin bezels around the display.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G has a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The phone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The report also lists the key Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G specifications. The device will measure 7.29mm and weigh 173 grams. It will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There will be a 4300 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. The device will have a stereo speaker setup with spatial sound technology.

At the front, the phone will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The device will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G's display will come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certification.

The phone will feature a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The phone will also feature a 32MP front camera. It will boot Android 12 out of the box. As expected, the Xiaomi smartphone will have a layer of MIUI 13 on top.

The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G is priced at 999 Azerbaijani Manat (roughly Rs 46,400). The Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G India price is expected to be a lot lower.