Xiaomi 12 Lite colour options teased ahead of global launch, specifications leaked

Xiaomi 12 Lite launch has been confirmed. The company's global handle confirmed the launch while teasing the four colour options of the upcoming premium smartphone. The Xiaomi 12 Lite's USP will be its thin and "featherweight slim design."

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will launch in four colours - Purple, Green, Pink and Silver. While the company has not officially revealed the details, a couple of recent listings have confirmed the Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications and features.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will sport a flat frame design. It will sport a rectangular camera module on the back. The device will have a triple-camera setup with a large circular cutout and two tiny ones below it. The LED flash module is also placed inside the camera module.

The phone will measure 159.30 x 73.70 x 7.29mm and weigh about 173 grams. It will pack a 4300 mAh battery under the hood. While the battery capacity is slightly bigger than the Mi 11 Lite's 4250 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 12 Lite's battery will charge much faster, courtesy of 67W fast charging support.

The device will also be fairly tall with a 6.55-inch display. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The Xiaomi 12 Lite's display will also feature support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

There will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC at heart. It is expected to launch with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite camera setup is also set to get an upgrade. It will feature a 108MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

Xiaomi has not confirmed the exact launch date of the phone. It is likely that the Xiaomi 12 Lite will debut in India later this year following its global unveiling.