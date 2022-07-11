Xiaomi 12 Lite with 108MP main camera, 67W fast charging support launched

Xiaomi has refreshed its Xiaomi 12 series with a 'Lite' version. Dubbed Xiaomi 12 Lite, the phone comes with modest features and is designed for users looking for an all-rounder device without the premium price. As the name suggests, it is a toned-down version of the Xiaomi 12 Pro that launched earlier this year. Recently, the company also unveiled its more premium Xiaomi 12S series.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite looks similar to the iPhone 12 in terms of the flat-edge design and is available in select global markets. The rear camera module is slightly different from what we saw on the 12 Pro, and there's a big round cut-out for the primary camera sensor. The phone will come in a minimalist white box, which also includes the charger and transparent phone cover.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price

The Xiaomi 12 Lite comes in three storage variants. The recommended retail prices are $399 (roughly Rs 31,700) for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, $449 (roughly Rs 35,700) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and USD 499 (roughly Rs 40,000) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It is available to pre-order in select global markets in Lite Green, Lite Pink and Black colours.

However, it is yet to launch in India, and the phone's exact availability details remain unclear.

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels), HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support. The display also gets a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling and gaming experience. The front has a tiny cut-out at the centre to house the 32-megapixel selfie camera with autofocus support.

The rear camera module houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The camera app comes bundled with features like a Magic cutout that automatically identifies and outlines people, cats and dogs for image editing. There's also a Vlog mode with 19 templates for creating vlogs in various styles in an instant.

All this is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that also powers the Galaxy M52. The chipset comes paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The Xiaomi 12 Lite comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 67W wired turbo charging. It supports 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6.