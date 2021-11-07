Xiaomi 12 may be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 898 processor

The yet to be announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is expected to be a top end processor. It is expected to power Android smartphones in 2022, and we just learned which manufacturer might be the first to market their handsets powered by these new ultra powerful chips.

The Xiaomi 12 series has been the talk of the town for several days. Features and designs of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 have already surfaced online. Now, the latest development has confirmed the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone with the Snapdragon 898 chipset. Popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone with Qualcomm's new chip, the Snapdragon 898. To recall, the Xiaomi 11 was also the first device with the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Around the same time as that information was revealed, another leak came courtesy of IceUniverse, who shared the single and multi-core Geekbench scores for the Snapdragon 898. With a 1200 single-core score, and a 3900 multi-core score, Qualcomm's next flagship is set to be about 15% faster than the previous SD888. But the performance gains could be even higher, as these tests likely came using hardware that is not finished just yet.

For graphics, the SoC is equipped with Adreno 730 GPU. While it is not mentioned in the screenshots, reports have claimed that the chipset will include the Snapdragon X65 5G modem that is said to offer 10Gbps of downlink speeds.

The vanilla Xiaomi 12 reportedly carries model number 2201122G, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro bears model number 2201123G. According to recent reports, the standard Xiaomi 12 will launch next month, while the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be released early next month. The company will reportedly start mass-producing Xiaomi 12 this month, and the other two will be later on the production line.

Xiaomi 12 is likely to sport an LTPO panel, which enables variable refresh rates, with a 120 Hz peak refresh rate. The display is rumoured to boast a 2K resolution. Moreover, there have been leaks suggesting Xiaomi could come with the world's first 200 megapixel primary camera, which would be a jump up from the 108 megapixel camera in the Mi 11.

Xiaomi 12 will be equipped with 120W fast charging and possibly 100W wireless charging.