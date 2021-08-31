Xiaomi 12 may come with triple 50-megapixel sensors for improved photography

In an effort to improve the camera on its next flagship phone, likely to be called Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi may use three 50-megapixel primary lenses. A new source indicates that the company will bring the secondary lenses on the camera module at par with the primary lens in order to offer higher resolution imagery in all aspects.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the information through a recent post on Weibo. First spotted by SparrowsNews, the post reveals a completely new setup on the Xiaomi 12. The setup will include a 50-megapixel main lens, 50-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens.

The post also hints that the telephoto lens on the Xiaomi 12 will use a 5x periscope. Though Xiaomi has tested a 10x periscope, it will stick to the 5x lens for a practical focal length. Earlier reports have also mentioned a 200-megapixel sensor to be used on one of the top-end Xiaomi smartphones. However, it is likely to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model to use that camera setup.

The post on Weibo comes with a disclaimer in the form of a comment by Digital Chat Station. It mentions that the parameters or the specifications mentioned are still in the engineering verification stage and are for reference only. These might not represent the final product that enters mass production.

As noted by GSMArena, a few other aspects of the Xiaomi 12 have also been hinted at. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to feature an LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset and features an LPDDR5X RAM.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to be launched in the second half of next year and might be powered by the Snapdragon 898 Plus SoC if or when Qualcomm comes up with the processor.

As of now, the company is getting ready to launch its new affordable flagship phones, the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. From what is known so far, the Mi 11T and the Pro variant will likely get the same display as the regular Mi 11, which is a 120 Hz AMOLED panel. The Pro model might come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 under the hood, while MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC might power the Mi 11T.