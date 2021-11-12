Xiaomi 12 may launch next month and here is what you should expect

Xiaomi 12 can be the company's next flagship smartphone and might be introduced as early as next month. The smartphone has been making the headlines for a while and is also tipped to be the very first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC. Yes, the chipset is yet to be announced. Qualcomm is hosting its annual summit later this month where it is expected to announce the next generation of flagship chipset and Xiaomi's official announcement for its phone can come soon after.

Xiaomi's last flagship smartphone was the Mi 11 Ultra. It also launched a few other smartphones in the Mi 11 series but, is yet to launch its successor. India Today Tech had reported earlier this month that the smartphone maker plans to replace the Mi 11 Ultra with a new flagship smartphone next year. So, the possibility of a Xiaomi 12 launching next month cannot be ruled out. Xiaomi may bring the smartphone to China first and then launch it in other countries, including India.

What to expect from Xiaomi 12?

The performance will be the biggest highlight of the Xiaomi 12. It will come with the yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon SM8345 SoC, aka Snapdragon 898 SoC. The chipset will be unveiled on November 30. To make proper use of it, we can also expect up to 12GB of RAM on the Xiaomi 12. Xiaomi has been aggressively working on the fast charging tech and the Xiaomi 12 can get an upgrade here as well.

The Mi 11 Ultra came with 67W fast charging support which can be increased to 100W on the Xiaomi 12. The smartphone maker may even surprise us by equipping the device with 120W fast charging, which it recently used on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with Samsung's GN5 sensor, which was unveiled earlier this year. Overall, you can expect a triple rear camera setup which will also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The latter is expected to feature a 5x periscope zoom.

There is no word about the display size of the Xiaomi 12 but, it is tipped to feature one of the best displays on a Xiaomi phone with a high screen-to-body ratio. You may still get to see a centrally aligned hole punch cutout for the front camera.

