Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G listing on Amazon hints at imminent launch in India

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is coming to India soon, the company announced on the same day as the OnePlus 10 Pro launch. While the date is still not clear, Amazon India has listed the upcoming Xiaomi flagship, confirming that the phone will be available to buy online as and when it goes on sale. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered phone that competes with the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, and Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Amazon's listing of the phone confirms that the launch will happen soon, probably within this month. Rumours are rife that the Indian launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro will take on April 12, but there is no clarity on that. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is being touted as "The Showstopper" in teasers and that could be a sly dig at the OnePlus 10 Pro that recently debuted in India for a starting price of Rs 66,999. Since Xiaomi will try to take on OnePlus with its upcoming flagship, customers can expect aggressive pricing for the 12 Pro 5G.

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro in China initially, followed by a release in some other markets. The Indian launch, however, will be important for the brand that recently started positioning the brand as premium in India. The company ditched the Mi brand for the simpler Xiaomi, while Redmi was spun off as a separate brand that will focus on entry-level and mid-range smartphones in India.

Xiaomi 12 Pro expected price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will arrive in India soon and the company will reveal the official prices at the event. But that will not stop people from speculating about what the Xiaomi flagship phone would cost in India. To guess the ballpark price, let us take a look at what the Xiaomi 12 Pro costs in China and other markets. In China, the Xiaomi 12 Pro starts at CNY 4,699 while the international price of the phone is $999. On converting these prices into Indian Rupees, we get roughly Rs 55,100 and Rs 76,000, respectively.

Now, Xiaomi is an aggressive smartphone brand, so clearly, it will not put a price tag that is dramatically higher than what the OnePlus 10 Pro costs in India. That means we can expect the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro to be somewhere around Rs 67,000, if not less. But, at the same time, the Chinese price of the phone hints at the sub-Rs 60,000 price category.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's highest-end phone that brings flagship features for less than what the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs. The 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 360Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top while its edges are curved. Powering the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, which makes the Xiaomi 12 Pro one of the fastest phones right now. There is up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Software-wise, you get Android 12 with MIUI 13 skin on top.

The three-camera system on the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 flagship sensor with optical image stabilisation, another 50-megapixel sensor but with portrait capturing shots, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera residing inside the punch-hole. The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 4600mAh battery that supports charging at up to 120W speed. Interestingly, Xiaomi offers 120W charging on the much-cheaper Xiaomi Mi 11i HyperCharge, which costs Rs 26,999. The phone has all the standard connectivity options, but you also get an IR blaster that lets you control televisions and air conditioners like a remote control.