Xiaomi 12 Pro goes on sale starting today in India: Price, Specifications, offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro goes on sale starting today in India. The flagship Android smartphone was launched late last month in India and is now going on sale at 12 PM. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999 but the company has announced a bunch of offers that bring the price down to Rs 52,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India, sale details

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been launched in two storage options. The base 8GB + 256GB storage option is set at Rs 62,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 66,999. Customers can get an introductory discount of Rs 4,000 and also claim a Rs 6,000 discount by making the purchase using their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. Combined, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs 52,999. In the same way, the 12GB RAM option can be bought for Rs 56,999.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is available in three colours - Couture Blue, Noir Black and Opera Mauve. It can be purchased via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon India and other retail stores.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The LTPO 2.0 panel refreshes between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the screen content. The Xiaomi 12 Pro's display also has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It has an HDR10+ certification and supports Dolby Vision along with Dolby Atmos. The quad-speaker setup is tuned with Harman Kardon.

Under the hood, the 12 Pro has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The phone packs a 4600 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging out of the box. Yes, you do get a 120W charger with the device. The phone also supports 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple-camera setup on the back. You have a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The device also has a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. Xiaomi has launched the 12 Pro with Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.