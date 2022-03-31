Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch in April, to take on OnePlus 10 Pro and others

The Xiaomi 12 Pro will be launched in India in April, the smartphone maker announced on Thursday evening, minutes before OnePlus was about to launch its new flagship phone in the country. The Xiaomi 12 Pro was introduced in other markets earlier and will take on the OnePlus 10 Pro among other phones in the country. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi brings more Xiaomi 12 series phones to the country or not. It is currently selling the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 12X globally. There are also rumours suggesting that the company may soon launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra in China and other markets.

Since the Xiaomi 12 Pro has already launched globally, we already know all of its specifications and features. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1500 nits and 120Hz refresh rate. The display specifications are at par with the OnePlus 10 Pro which also comes with the same 2K panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi phone has a curved screen and packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 707 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12 Pro packs a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It will be interesting to see if all this support is extended to the Indian market or not. The OnePlus 10 Pro, on the other hand, packs a larger 5000mAh battery but only supports 80W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster, a USB Type-C port.