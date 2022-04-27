Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been officially launched in India. The new Android flagship smartphone from Xiaomi competes against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro, iPhone 13 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As expected from an Android flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features some top-of-the-line hardware.
The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It also comes with support for 120W fast charging out of the box. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12 Pro.
Display: The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels). It uses an LTPO 2.0 panel to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The screen also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and supports TrueTone, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with Adreno 730 GPU for graphics.
RAM: 8GB/ 12GB
Storage: 256GB
Rear camera: The Xiaomi 12 Pro camera setup has three 50MP sensors. The main 50MP wide camera uses a Sony IMX707 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. It is a 1/1.28" sensor and supports OIS. The second camera is a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 50MP telephoto camera with an f/1.9 aperture.
Front camera: 32MP
Software: Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.
Battery: 4600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 62,999, whereas the 12GB RAM option is priced at Rs 66,999. Both models come with 256GB of internal storage as standard. The phone has been launched in Blue, Grey and Purple colour options.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today