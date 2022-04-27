Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India: Price, key features, everything else you need to know

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been officially launched in India. The new Android flagship smartphone from Xiaomi competes against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQOO 9 Pro, iPhone 13 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As expected from an Android flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro features some top-of-the-line hardware.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It also comes with support for 120W fast charging out of the box. Here's everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Display: The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels). It uses an LTPO 2.0 panel to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The screen also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and supports TrueTone, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with Adreno 730 GPU for graphics.

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB



Storage: 256GB



Rear camera: The Xiaomi 12 Pro camera setup has three 50MP sensors. The main 50MP wide camera uses a Sony IMX707 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. It is a 1/1.28" sensor and supports OIS. The second camera is a 50MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 50MP telephoto camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Front camera: 32MP

Software: Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Battery: 4600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Top Features

The Xiaomi 12 Pro's AMOLED display supports over a billion colours. It has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The screen has received an A+ rating from DisplayMate.

Along with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, the Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes with Harman Kardon-tuned quad speakers for an enhanced multimedia experience.

The main camera on the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 1/1.28-inch sensor, which theoretically, should offer excellent lowlight performance and a shallow depth of field. It also features support for OIS.

The rear camera supports up to 8K 24 fps video recording and 1920 fps slow-motion video recording as well. The front camera's video recording is capped at 1080p 60fps.

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC based on a 4nm process. It comes with a 7th-generation AI engine and an Adreno 730 GPU.

For better thermal management, the phone has a big vapour cooling chamber and three graphite sheets.

The 4600 mAh battery supports 120W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone can charge completely in 18 minutes using the Boost mode. With 50W wireless charging, users can charge the phone in about 42 minutes.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India



Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 12 Pro in two storage options. The base 8GB RAM option is priced at Rs 62,999, whereas the 12GB RAM option is priced at Rs 66,999. Both models come with 256GB of internal storage as standard. The phone has been launched in Blue, Grey and Purple colour options.