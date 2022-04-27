Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India with three 50MP camera sensors, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC: Price, Specifications

Xiaomi has launched its "showstopper" smartphone, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, today in India. The flagship Android smartphone by Xiaomi was unveiled earlier this year in global markets. It is currently the top-tier smartphone in the Xiaomi 12 series worldwide. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi has also launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India. The Android tablet comes with a Snapdragon 860 SoC and an 11-inch display.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications and price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and 1500 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM in India along with up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone also supports 120W fast charging out of the box for the 4600 mAh battery. In addition to this, there is support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the back, the Xiaomi 12 Pro camera setup includes three 50MP sensors. The main 50MP Sony IMX707 camera has support for optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera. The phone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

The premium Android smartphone features Harman Kardon-tuned quad-speakers and supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi 12 Pro comes in two storage options - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. It is available in Blue, Grey and Purple colour options. The base 8GB RAM option comes with a price tag of Rs 62,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage option, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 66,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro sale kicks off on May 2 via Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Amazon, etc. As part of launch offers, ICICI bank cardholders can get a Rs 6,000 discount on the purchase of the Xiaomi 12 Pro. There is also an introductory offer discount of Rs 4,000, bringing the total price down to Rs 52,999 for the base model.

Alongside the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 Android tablet in India. The tablet features an 11-inch display and a Snapdragon 860 SoC.