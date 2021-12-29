Xiaomi 12 Pro launched: Key specs, features, price and everything you need to know

Xiaomi 12 Pro is the latest device to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone sits at the top of the Xiaomi 12 series. It is packed with top-of-the-line hardware and will go head-to-head with the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro. Xiaomi has made this device available at a starting price of CNY 4699 (roughly Rs.55,000).

The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a design change over its predecessor with a rectangular camera module and a centred selfie camera. As far as the specs are concerned, Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone has up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi has used a triple rear camera setup on this device that includes a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. The device sports a 4600mAh battery with 120W charging support. Here are the complete details of the Xiaomi 12, along with the price.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Key specifications and features

Display: The device features a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1500 nits and a pixel density of 419 PPI. Besides this, it is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus.

Processor: The Xiaomi 12 Pro is powered by the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is an octa-core chipset based on a 4nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3 GHz.

RAM: The Xiaomi 12 is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM models.

Storage: The phone comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Front camera: There's a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front.Battery: The Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a 4600mAh battery with 120W charging support. Along with that, it gets support for 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Software: The device runs MIUI 13 out of the box.

Connectivity and security: It comes with 5G, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 5, Type-C port and NFC. There's no headphone jack on this device.

Xiaomi 12 Pro price

The Xiaomi 12 comes in a base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs.55,000). The middle variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 58,600). While the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 63,200).