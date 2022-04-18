Xiaomi 12 Pro launching this month, here is what to expect

Xiaomi 12 Pro is set to be the latest flagship phone to be introduced in India. The first three months of this year have already seen the Samsung Galaxy S series, iQOO 9 series, OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro making their way to the country and Xiaomi's phone will be the latest to join the list. It is expected to give tough competition to the OnePlus 10 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro, among others mentioned above. Xiaomi has already announced that the phone will be launched on April 27. It is also teasing that more than one product can be launched on the same date. However, Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the star of the show.

The phone is not as overpowered as last year's Mi 11 Ultra but, will still bring a lot of high-end specifications, like 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and more. In China, the phone was launched at around 4,699 Yuan (around Rs 55,550). Xiaomi is expected to price the phone aggressively in India as well and might undercut the OnePlus and Samsung phones. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India could be somewhere around Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000. However, we will have to wait for April 27 to know.

What to expect from Xiaomi 12 Pro?

Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch 1440p LTPO E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling) and 1500nits peak brightness. It supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision playback. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage. It is the same chip that powers the other flagship phones of 2022.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is also likely to get three cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX 707) sensor with an f/1.9 aperture lens with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide-angle with 115-degree field-of-view, and another 50-megapixel portrait sensor behind an f/1.9 lens. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera.

The phone packs a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast wired and 50W wireless charging. There is support for 10W reverse wireless charging, as well. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi introduces the phone with Android 12 in India or not.