Xiaomi 12 Pro now available for as low as Rs 52,999, here are all offers

Xiaomi 12 Pro, one of the impressive flagship phones of 2022, is now available as a better deal. Launched at a starting price of Rs 62,999, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is down to as low as Rs 52,999 right now. The deal is simple, but it involves a condition without which the discount would be incomplete.

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi 12 Pro at an effective price of Rs 52,999. Now, this Rs 10,000 discount includes a Rs 6,000 discount on using an ICICI Bank credit card and a Rs 4,000 coupon discount that you can get only while purchasing the phone. On the listing page, you will see a checkbox with a Rs 4,000 discount coupon on Amazon. You just have to tap or click on it and Rs 4,000 will be slashed from the final price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro at the checkout. Now, when you choose an ICICI Bank credit card, Amazon will reduce the final amount by Rs 6,000 more.

Xiaomi 12 Pro was launched earlier this year as the rival to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It comes with the prowess of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor as well as some other high-end hardware, such as triple 50-megapixel cameras. In our review of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, we found that it was the most reasonably priced flagship phone on the market. Sure, Xiaomi had to cut some corners to bring that affordability to the phone, but in the end, those missing features may not matter much as long as more important specifications are present.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Display: The Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. It uses an LTPO 2.0 panel to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. The screen also supports a 240Hz touch sampling rate and supports TrueTone, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

Processor: It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with an Adreno 730 GPU for graphics.

RAM & Storage: You get 8GB and 12GB of RAM options on the Xiaomi 12 Pro, while the storage has just one option of 256GB.

Rear camera: The Xiaomi 12 Pro camera setup has three 50-megapixel sensors. The main 50-megapixel wide camera uses a Sony IMX707 sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. It is a 1/1.28" sensor and supports OIS. The second camera is a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

Front camera: It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that maxes out at 1080p video recording.

Software: Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box.

Battery: It has a 4600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.