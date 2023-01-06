Xiaomi 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M13, and more discounted during Amazon Prime Phones sale

Amazon is hosting a new sale event on its platform and the company is calling it "Prime Phones Party." The name itself explains that the sale is only for those who have an Amazon Prime membership. The e-commerce giant is offering deals on a range of popular smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and more.

The Amazon Prime sale is already and will be live for a short period of time. The sale event will continue until January 8, 2023. There is a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank cards and people will also find exchange offers on the website. Here is a look at some of the 2023 phone deals that are available right now.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro, which comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, is available for Rs 55,999. This offer includes a Rs 1,000 discount coupon on the website, which one will have to apply before clicking on Buy Now option. There is also up to Rs 8,000 discount on HSBC bank credit card. People who are interested in buying the mid-range Redmi K50i will be able to get it for Rs 22,999.

Customers who can't spend more than Rs 12,000 can consider buying the Redmi 11 Prime, which is a 5G phone. It is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. The company is giving an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on a bank card, which will bring down the price to Rs 10,999.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 smartphone is again on sale at a discounted price of Rs 52,999. It offers a high-end chipset, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and an excellent set of cameras, but the battery life is not that good. The device has a compact form factor, so Samsung couldn't fit in a big battery. It has support for a 25W fast charge, but do keep in mind that you will have to buy the charger separately.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 is available for Rs 9,999, but people can get it at an even lower price with a Rs 1,000 bank discount offer. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M32 Prime will cost Rs 16,499 and Rs 12,499, respectively.

There are deals on Realme phones as well and people can get the Realme Narzo 50 at an effective price of Rs 10,999, according to the details revealed by Amazon. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro is being sold at an effective price of Rs 19,999 on Amazon. There is also an extra Rs 2,000 off, which is based on coupon and bank offers.