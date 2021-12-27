Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications and images leak before December 28 launch

Full specifications and images of Xiaomi 12 Pro have leaked online ahead of its launch on December 28. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro on Tuesday in China as its next flagship phones. The series will succeed this year's Mi 11 line-up and will be one of the first in the world to pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the more premium of the two phones while Xiaomi 12 is expected to be a compact flagship.

The details of Xiaomi 12 Pro have surfaced on its order page. The page cannot be accessed as of now but screenshots of the same have been shared on Chinese social media website Weibo. The leaked images suggest that Xiaomi 12 Pro will come in four colour options - Black, Pink, Green, and Blue.

The phone looks very similar to the Xiaomi but will come in a bigger size. It will have larger display, keys and even the camera lenses seem bigger than that of Xiaomi 12. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to feature a 6.73-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED LTPO display. It carries support for 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen punch-hole houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The rear camera setup of the phone is likely to have three 50-megapixel cameras. There is a 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 telephoto sensor, and a 50-megapixel Samsung S5KJN1 ultrawide lens with a 115-degree FOV.

As mentioned before, the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will be accompanied by enhanced versions of LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device will run on MIUI 13 based Android 12 OS. The smartphone should also offer Harmon Kardon speakers. It is likely to have a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

It will offer an enhanced charging experience since it will be equipped with Xiaomi's selfie-developed Surge P1 chip. The phone will skip the secondary display Xiaomi had used on the Mi 11 Ultra. It will be interesting to see if the Xiaomi 12 Pro is launched in India or not.