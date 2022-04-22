Xiaomi 12 Pro to OnePlus 10R: A quick look at 5G phones launching next week

The month is about to end and brands are not ready to take a break. Smartphone companies are launching a number of phones every week. We have already witnessed India launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M33, Oppo F21 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and more. Now, a few more 5G phone launches will take place in the coming days. This week, Samsung will unveil its Galaxy M53 device, whereas OnePlus has plans to launch two smartphones in India on April 28. One of them is the OnePlus 10R and another one is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. Users will also see the announcement of the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is the company's flagship phone. Here's a quick look at all the phones that will be announced in India next week.

5G phones launching in India next week

OnePlus 10R India launch on April 28

The OnePlus 10R will arrive in India on April 28 and will be a major upgrade over the 9R. The company has just launched the OnePlus Ace in China, which will likely be launched in India as OnePlus 10R, as suggested by teasers. Both the devices have the exact same design, which makes it pretty clear that both of them are not two different devices. OnePlus isn't the brand that will launch two different phones with the exact same design.

The company has already confirmed that the 10R will be offered in two variants. One of them will have support for 150W fast charging and pack a 4,500mAh battery under the hood. The base model will come with a 5,000mAh unit with support for 80W charging.

If this indeed is the OnePlus Ace, then the OnePlus 10R will be powered by a Media Dimensity 8100 SoC, which is something that leaks have also suggested. It could be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to offer the same camera setup that the OnePlus 9RT is using. There is a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera.

In China, the OnePlus Ace is selling for CNY 2,499, which is around Rs 29,500 in India when converted. But, the 10R isn't expected to be this affordable in India, considering the 9R itself is selling for more than Rs 30,000. The OnePlus 10R is expected to cost less than the OnePlus 9RT and it could be priced at around Rs 40,000. For your reference, the OnePlus 9RT is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 42,999, while the OnePlus 9R is available on Amazon for Rs 33,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch on April 27

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a flagship phone from the brand, which is set to arrive in India next week. Since the handset is already available in the global market, the specifications of 12 Pro are already known. It has Qualcomm's top notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a small 4,600mAh battery. The company has provided support for 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charge and 10W reverse charging.

There are three cameras at the back and these are a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 707 main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Xiaomi 12 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED panel with 1500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite India launch on April 28

OnePlus is gradually covering different price points. As of now, the brand is selling phones between Rs 24,000 to Rs 65,000 price segments. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is expected to be priced in the Rs 20,000 price range, considering it is already selling the Nord CE 2 at Rs 23,999 and the name suggests that the new one will be a toned-down version of the recently launched Nord CE 2 smartphone.

As for the specifications, the upcoming mid-range phone from OnePlus will pack a typical 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company will bundle a 33W fast charger in the retail box, which OnePlus is claiming will take 33 minutes to offer you 50 percent charge. The rest of the details are yet to be officially revealed, but leaks have already most of the details.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, which is also found in the recently launched Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphone. The same device is selling in India for Rs 20,999. The upcoming Nord phone could feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen. But, the leaks are claiming that this one will have an LCD panel, instead of an AMOLED screen. This may disappoint some of the users, considering most of its rivals are offering an AMOLED at this price range.

OnePlus is also said to ditch Alert Slider for this model, which is not surprising as it hasn't offered it with OnePlus Nord CE variants. The device could come with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front sensor.

iQOO Z6 Pro India launch on April 27

The iQOO Z6 Pro will be announced in India on April 27, just a few weeks after the launch of the standard iQOO Z6. Ahead of the official unveiling, the brand has already confirmed that the Z6 Pro will be priced in India between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000. For your reference, the iQOO Z6 is on sale with a starting price of Rs 15,499.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood and even comes with VC Liquid Cooling tech for better heat dissipation. The device will also be shipped with a 66W fast charger, which the company has already confirmed. While the rest of the details are still under wraps. The iQOO Z6 Pro is expected to come with a high-refresh-rate display, and a big battery.