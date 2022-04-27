Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and how to watch launch event

Xiaomi is expected to launch a host of products in India today. The smartphone company is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 5 as well as the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's new flagship device which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It was previously launched in China. Apart from the phone, Xiaomi will launch the Xiaomi Pad 5, which has already been made official in China. The tablet will join the list of premium tablets in India.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A that the company is scheduled to launch in the market today is the successor to the Mi TV 4A series. The new smart TV is expected to bring a host of improvements and upgrades over the previous generation TVs. Let us take a look at the specifications, expected price and the link to the event.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5, Smart TV 5A launch: How to watch live stream

Like all previous events, Xiaomi will announce the three products virtually. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi TV 5A and the Xiaomi Pad 5 will be unveiled at 12 noon. You can watch the event on the company's YouTube channel. Here's the link to watch the live launch event.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5: Expected Price in India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is expected to cost less than the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latter is selling in India with a starting price of Rs 66,999. Tipster Yogesh Brar is claiming that the upcoming Xiaomi phone will be priced at Rs 65,000 in India, which is not surprising. The company might do the same thing OnePlus did when it launched its flagship phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro was priced slightly lower than the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G series in India to attract more customers.

Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at RMB 1,999, which roughly starts at Rs 24,000, for the 6GB + 128GB Wi-Fi version. The price of the 6GB + 256GB Wi-Fi model goes up to RMB 2,299, which roughly comes to around Rs 27,600. The Indian prices could either be similar or slightly cheaper.

Xiaomi 12 Pro, Pad 5: Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has top-notch specs that you will expect at a price higher than Rs 60,000. There is a massive 6.73-inch screen with WQHD+ resolution. This is an E5 AMOLED panel with 1,500nits of peak brightness and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It has a 240Hz touch sampling rate and the panel has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection against scratches and damage.

Xiaomi Pad 5 features a 11-inch WQXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz sampling rate. It also includes support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, TrueTone True colour display, TUV Rheinland low blue light hardware scheme certification.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC with Adreno 640 GPU. It comes coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. On the software front, the tablet boots Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box. The device is backed by an 8720mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support in the box.