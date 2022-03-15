Xiaomi 12 series launched with 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Xiaomi 12 series has been launched in the global market, alongside the Xiaomi Watch S1 series and Buds 3T Pro earphones. The new flagship phone from Xiaomi is a successor to the Mi 11 series that made its debut last year. The company took the wraps off only two phones with top-end specs, and these include the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. This time around, there is no Lite or Ultra model.

At the moment, there is no word on the India launch yet. Last year, Xiaomi launched only the Ultra model of the Xiaomi 11 series in the Indian market. But since the brand didn't unveil the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, it remains to be seen whether it will bring the two regular Xiaomi 12 series models to India.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the company's first smartphone to come with support for 120W fast charging support. Xiaomi is claiming that users will get a full charge in just 18 minutes. It has a curved display that is 6.73-inches in size. The LTPO OLED panel has support for a 120Hz refresh rate and operates at 1440 pixels resolution.

Under the hood, one will find the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is powering 2022 flagship smartphones. The device will be available with up to 256GB of storage option. The newly launched Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery unit. Apart from 120W wired fast charging support, the device can also be charged wirelessly with up to a 50W charger.

The back camera system of the Xiaomi 12 Pro includes three 50-megapixel sensors. The primary one is a 1/1.28-inch Sony IMX707 sensor. One of them is also a 115-degree ultrawide-angle camera and the other one is a 2x telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

The Xiaomi 12 series comes with a starting price of $749, which is around Rs 57,210 in India when translated. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at $999 (around Rs 76,310). If and when Xiaomi plans to launch the new flagship phones in India, then they are expected to cost slightly less.

