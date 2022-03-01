Xiaomi 12 series tipped to launch globally on March 15: Here's what we know so far

It seems that Xiaomi is finally ready to launch its flagship Xiaomi 12 series in the global market as a new report claims that the device will launch on March 15. While the company has already unveiled three smartphones in the Xiaomi 12 series in China, it might bring only two models -- regular and Pro versions -- to other markets, as suggested by the report.

The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro made their debut back in December 2021 and pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. According to a report by Android Planet, the Xiaomi 12 series might hit Europe and other markets on the mentioned date. It is currently unknown whether the brand is also planning to launch the devices in India.

Last year, Xiaomi only launched the Ultra variant of the Mi 11 series in India. There are chances that the company might only bring the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model to India. Though, Xiaomi didn't announce the Ultra variant in China. It is speculated that the device still exists and that it could be launched in global markets. After this, you can expect the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to launch in the Indian market too. We will have to wait to see what Xiaomi is planning to do.

For the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series, the brand will reportedly host an online event to launch its flagship smartphones. While we don't know much about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, we know the possible specifications of the Xiaomi 12 and its Pro version as these are already available in China.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 6.73-inch E5 AMOLED display with support for WQHD+, 1,500nits of peak brightness, a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, LTPO tech, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The panel is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The regular model, on the other hand, features a smaller 6.28-inch AMOLED 120Hz screen with 1,100nits of peak brightness.

Both the smartphones draw power from a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The regular Xiaomi 12 model sports a 4,500mAh battery under the hood, whereas the Pro version has a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The cheaper model only gets 67W fast charging support. Both the devices have 50W fast charging support.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup on the phones, but with different sensors. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 camera with OIS, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The Pro version gets three 50-megapixel sensors. One is the ultra-wide-angle sensor, and the other one is the portrait camera. The first one is the primary sensor. For selfies, both of them offer a 32-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi 12 series is selling in China with a starting price of CNY 3,699, which is around Rs 43,400 in India when converted.