Xiaomi 12 to come with 100W fast charging, improved camera and Qualcomm's new flagship chip

Xiaomi may once again be the first one among all smartphone makers to feature Qualcomm's new flagship processor. It is speculated that the company will do this with an upcoming phone which is likely to be called Xiaomi 12. A new leak floating online now shares more information on this device to be, claiming an improved camera module and fast charging support on it.

The leak has been shared on Chinese social media website Weibo. It mentions that the Xiaomi 12, speculated to make its market debut towards the end of this year, will carry an improved camera over the Xiaomi 11, along with the upcoming processor from Qualcomm. Additionally, it suggests that the phone will feature support for 100W fast charging for a large battery.

The new information by Digital Chat Station, as spotted by SparrowsNews, mentions that the vanilla model of the Xiaomi 12 will be closer to what we saw on the Xiaomi 11T Pro last year. This means that the base model of the series will be placed lower than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra in terms of hardware and specifications, but will cross the capabilities of the Xiaomi 11 Pro.

The leak suggests that this will be made possible through an improved main camera which will carry a 50-megapixel sensor this time. In contrast, the camera on last year's phone used a 108-megapixel sensor. The one on Xiaomi 11 Ultra, however, features the 50-megapixel sensor that the new leak talks about.

The difference between the cameras on the Xiaomi 11 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12 will then lie in the other two lenses. The Xiaomi 11 Ultra has a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 48-megapixel periscope lens. It is likely that the Xiaomi 12 will not have these in its camera module.

The new leak also mentions 100W fast charging support on the Xiaomi 12. The fast charging will apparently help juice up a big battery on the phone, though the exact capacity of it has not been shared yet. Despite this, Xiaomi 12 will most likely carry a slim form factor.

It was earlier predicted that such a device is in the works by Xiaomi and will be based on Qualcomm's upcoming flagship processor for mobile phones. For those unaware, Qualcomm has organised an event for later in November, which will likely introduce the company's new flagship processor for mobile phones. A similar timeline was followed last year, when Qualcomm came out with the Snapdragon 888. At the time, Xiaomi was the first one to feature the chipset in its high-end offering - Mi 11 or Xiaomi 11.

So the indicators are present but things are yet to be made official by the two firms. More information on the smartphone and its existence is expected as we near the end of the year.