Xiaomi 12 to come with 6.28 inch screen and improved camera performance

Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones on December 28. The smartphone maker has already confirmed that it will be introducing two flagship devices as part of the series on the said date. The teaser image posted by Xiaomi showed that at least one of these phones will have a smaller screen. Now, the company has confirmed that the base Xiaomi 12 will come with a 6.28-inch display which is smaller than the previous generation Mi 11 that had a 6.81-inch display. The Xiaomi 12 Pro may still get a bigger display.

This will be a change in strategy for Xiaomi. Just like other smartphone makers, Xiaomi has also been equipping its phones with big displays. Xiaomi 12 will be its first compact flagship device in many years. Even then, the phone will sport a bigger display than Apple's iPhone 13 which comes with a 6.1-inch screen, just like the Pro model. Xiaomi hasn't revealed the details of the display but it is most likely to have a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

The smartphone has revealed that both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro got A+ scores from DisplayMate with 15 new records. Xiaomi said the smaller 12 series model will be 69.9mm wide making it easier to use singlehandedly.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker is believed to be making improvements in the camera department as well. Xiaomi has reportedly spent two years of research and development on improving its camera algorithms. It has shared a new teaser for Xiaomi 12 which suggests that the phone will come with faster image processing in all scenarios including night mode photography. Improvements are expected in other departments as well.

Xiaomi says that it has reworked its passive cooling structure for the Xiaomi 12 and managed to fit a large enough VC cooling plate. This will ensure that the phone doesn't heat up. As expected, both the Xiaomi phones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

We should expect to hear more on this phone as the launch nears. Stay tuned to India Today Tech for all updates.