Xiaomi 12 Ultra design leaks and here is how it's different from Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be the company's successor to the flagship Mi 11 Ultra which was launched earlier this year. A lot of rumours and reports have been doing the rounds about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship and now we may have our first look at the phone as well. Dutch portal LetsGoDigital has recently published some renders of Xiaomi 12 Ultra, giving us the very first look at what the smartphone may look like. And, it's going to be very different from the Mi 11 Ultra.

The Mi 11 Ultra came with a very bold design. It had its set of lovers and haters. Some found that the big camera bump at the back isolating. It's thickness was almost half that of the smartphone. The camera module was also quite big. The ceramic back definitely made Mi 11 Ultra look better than other smartphones at this price. Seems like the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be another bold smartphone from the company.

The leaked images show that Xiaomi 12 Ultra can come with a large circular module at the back. It is similar to the camera bump we saw on the OnePlus 7T a couple of years ago. OnePlus never used it again. The module on Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be bigger than that used by OnePlus. It will also have four sensors - one more than what Mi 11 Ultra offered. The main camera is said to be in the middle of the camera module, and an ultra-wide angle lens is presumably located at the left side of the primary sensor.

The additional fourth camera is believed to be a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor or a telephoto sensor. A 'Leica' branding sits right on top of the camera module. This will be the first time that Xiaomi will partner with Leica for its cameras. Earlier, Leica partnered with Huawei.

The re-design means that Xiaomi is set to compromise an important feature of the Mi 11 Ultra - the secondary display at the back.

The Mi 11 Ultra had a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen (126 x 294) display right next to the camera module. This tiny screen showed important information like date, time, battery status and even notifications. Xiaomi allowed users to apply their images as wallpapers on this display. It would also double up as a viewfinder for the rear camera and allow users to take selfies from it. It was an interesting feature and gave the Mi 11 Ultra an edge over other flagship phones like OnePlus 9 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+.

The front is likely to be the same on both smartphones. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra should come with a 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Renders of the smartphone also show a punch-hole camera. It will still pack a 5,000mAh battery, which means that you will still have a thick phone in hand.

Xiaomi is planning to add a 120W fast charging support to the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which is a major upgrade to the Mi 11 Ultra. The latter had support for 67W fast charging and was shipped in India with a 55W fast charger.