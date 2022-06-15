Xiaomi 12 Ultra full specifications leaked online: Here are the details

Xiaomi 12 Ultra is reportedly in the works and is expected to arrive later this year. While the company hasn't yet confirmed the existence of this smartphone, key specifications of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra have surfaced online. This will be the second phone in the brand's Ultra-premium series. Here's what to expect from Xiaomi's next high-end phone.

Xiaomi first made its debut in the flagship segment in 2021 with the launch of the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. The successor to this device is also expected to bring some top-notch features that one would expect with a high-priced phone. The leak reveals that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is not surprising considering this one will be a flagship offering.

Tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the handset could feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display which will have support for LTPO tech for better efficiency. The panel will likely refresh at 120Hz and it is expected to have up to 1,700nits of peak brightness, similar to the Xiaomi 11 Ultra model.

The leak suggests that the new model will have a slightly smaller battery and slower wireless charging support. It is rumored to pack a 4,800mAh battery, instead of a 5,000mAh unit found inside its predecessor. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could have support for 50W wireless charging support and this one might not come with 67W wireless charging tech.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra could sport multiple cameras at the back and the setup might comprise of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support. It could be accompanied by a 48-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, a 48-megapixel 5x periscope sensor, a time of flight camera as well as laser autofocus. For more details, we will have to wait for some time.

At the moment, there is no word on whether the handset will have an IP rating or not. It is also unknown if the 12 Ultra will feature a secondary rear screen that we saw on the Xiaomi 11 Ultra model. It is also unclear whether the device will arrive in India or not. But, since the Xiaomi 11 Ultra made its way to the Indian market, we are expecting Xiaomi to also bring the 12 Ultra model.

The new one will reportedly be announced in the second half of 2022. We don't have an official date yet, but we do know that the handset will likely be priced in the Rs 70,000 range as was the case with Xiaomi 11 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 11 Ultra was made available for Rs 69,990. If Xiaomi will launch the 12 Ultra in the similar price range, then it will face tough competition from popular phones such as OnePlus 10 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13, and more.