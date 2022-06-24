Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch date leaked, official teasers to drop starting June 28

Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch date has leaked online. According to a new report, Xiaomi will launch its new flagship Android smartphone in the first week of July. Xiaomi has confirmed the Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch without revealing the date.

The company will start teasing the launch starting June 28, according to a TechGoing report. The report further states that Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch event will be hosted in China on July 5, which is when Asus will launch its gaming flagship, the ROG Phone 6.

Considering there is no proven track record, it is advised to take the leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra launch date with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi has confirmed that its upcoming flagship smartphone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Other than the 12 Ultra, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Xiaomi 12S series with the same chipset.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also rumoured to be the first smartphone from Xiaomi to come with Leica-tuned cameras. Some reports suggest that the phone will feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX989 main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and two periscope camera sensors.

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will not have a rear display. It will have a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will launch with at least 12GB of RAM along with up to 512GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi will launch the 12 Ultra with 120W fast charging support. The charger is expected to be packed in the box. Like many Xiaomi smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will pack a 5000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is expected to launch in India later this year. As of now, there is no official word from the company regarding the Xiaomi 12 Ultra India launch date.